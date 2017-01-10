Staying head and shoulders above the rest of Havana

PHOTO: REUTERS
Cuban handyman Felix Guirola, 52, is paid to ride around Havana on homemade bicycles up to 7.5m tall which are decked out with advertising banners. The self-professed lover of heights recently turned his hobby into a livelihood when his two-wheeled stunts caught the attention of foreign firms last year. "It's a new job and I'm happy to advertise anything, be it for the Cuban Revolution or for a business chain," Mr Guirola told Reuters. He began pedalling his self-built contraptions in 1983 and now has seven bikes of various sizes. According to the Associated Press, Mr Guirola also rides to honour his late sister Eneida, who died after an operation for a brain tumour.

