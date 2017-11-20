Satellite calls did not come from missing submarine, says Argentine navy

BUENOS AIRES (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and rescue-operation for a missing Argentine submarine did not come from the vessel, as previously believed, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters on Monday (Nov 20).

The calls, detected on Saturday, had been seen as hope that the 44 crew members aboard the ARA San Juan, which sent its last signal on Wednesday, were alive.

The Defence Ministry based its hopeful statements on reports that there had been seven attempts to communicate by satellite phone around the search area. But on Sunday the navy said that it was still analysing the calls and that there was no "clear evidence" that the vessel originating the calls was the submarine.

Iridium, a satellite phone company, had said in a statement that it had found no evidence that the Iridium phone aboard the submarine had been used since Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether satellite equipment from a different provider might have also been onboard.