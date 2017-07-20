Rare baby elephant delights Mexican zoo

PUEBLA (REUTERS) - A Mexican zoo is celebrating the birth of its first African elephant as part of its breeding programme for the threatened species.

Some five years ago, Puebla's African Safari zoo rescued nine elephants from Namibia.

Its care and attention in providing for the herd of elephants has finally borne fruit, with a 110kg boy.

According to zoo officials, the zoo's newest addition is in good health after a two-year gestation period.

He was born in May but now has the all-clear to run around and play in his enclosure.

Conservationists report that Africa's wild elephant population is under threat from poachers, with more than 30,000 killed annually and population declining some 8 per cent year on year.