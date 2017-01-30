Quebec mosque shooting: suspect called police to surrender

Quebec City (AFP, REUTERS) - A suspect in Sunday's mosque shooting in Quebec City that left six people dead has called police "to talk about his surrender," a senior police official said on Monday.

Quebec police inspector Denis Turcottee said the young man called the emergency services line 15 minutes after the shooting on Sunday night to say where he would meet with police.

The caller was believed to be one of two assailants who opened fire during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City at around 7.30pm Sunday (8.30am Singapore time on Monday).

The other suspect in the shooting was arrested at the scene.

One of the suspects is a student at Laval University near the mosque, said a source. A source said the suspects were of Moroccan heritage as well as French-Canadian.

They were also named by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as Mohamed Khadir and Alexandre Bissonnette.