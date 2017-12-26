Peru's ex-president Fujimori asks for forgiveness: Video

LIMA (AFP) - Peru's ailing ex-president Alberto Fujimori on Tuesday (Dec 26) asked the public for forgiveness, two days after receiving a controversial pardon from the country's current leader.

"I am aware that the results of my government were well received on one side, but I admit that I have let down other compatriots, and I ask them to forgive me with all my heart," Fujimori said in a Facebook video filmed from his hospital bed.

The 79-year-old had been serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and human rights abuses committed during his time in office from 1990 to 2000.

He was transferred from his prison cell to a hospital on Saturday after suffering from low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat, the latest in a string of hospitalisations for the ex-leader.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ordered the pardon of Fujimori and seven other prisoners on Sunday on humanitarian grounds, placing himself in the middle of a political crisis just days after he avoided impeachment.

Fujimori's son Kenji had drained votes away from a parliamentary bid last week to impeach Kuczynski on suspicion of corruption, sparking speculation the pardon was political.

Alberto Fujimori has spent more than a decade imprisoned for ruthlessly cracking down on political rivals and for ordering dozens of murders and overseeing other brutal tactics.

Despite his conviction for human rights abuses, however, Fujimori retains a level of popularity in Peru for having defeated left-wing guerrillas and for stabilising the economy after a period of crisis.