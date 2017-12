LIMA (AFP) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was being questioned on Thursday (Dec 28) by anti-corruption prosecutors over his links to Odebrecht, a disgraced Brazilian construction firm that has admitted to bribing officials to secure public works contracts.

The president's press service told AFP: "President Kuczynski is in a reserved meeting with the prosecutors since 9.30 am (10.30pm Singapore time) in the Government Palace."