Peru hotel collapses into river

HUANCAVELICA (REUTERS) - Dramatic television images showed the moment a colonial-era hotel, collapsed into the swollen waters of Sicra River in the Peruvian town of Lircay, in the district of Angaraes on Thursday (Jan 26).

Civil defence authorities said it started raining on Wednesday (Jan 25) afternoon and did not stop for 10 straight hours.

The foundations of the three-story tourist hotel La Hacienda, which is built on the river edge, eroded due to the rising waters and collapsed.

According to local media, no injuries were reported because all of the guests had been evacuated before it collapsed.

Several projects under construction in the town, located in the Huancavelica region, have also been destroyed due to constant rainfall.

Damages to other houses, located in the neighborhoods of Pueblo Nuevo and Bellavista, were also reported, with floods in Bellavista affecting the most families, local media reported.

Floods were also reported in other parts of the city. Thirty homes were flooded and roads were blocked by landslides.

The National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology reported that heavy rains will continue and will increase in the coming months, until April, affecting the centre and south of the country.

