O.J. Simpson up for parole, could walk free

NEVADA (REUTERS) - Another legal drama set to unfold for O.J. Simpson.

The football hall-of-famer is up for a parole hearing on July 20 and if all goes his way, he could walk out of a Nevada prison a free man this year.

Simpson has served nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery.

During his time behind bars, he's cast himself as a model inmate.

"I've not had any incidents despite all the stories and the tabloids and stuff," he said.

The 70-year-old former football and TV star became infamous after his acquittal in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

"If it doesn't fit, you must acquit"

Though Simpson was found not guilty, he lost a $33.5 million (S$45.8 million) wrongful death suit and was forced to sell his sports memorabilia.

Simpson claims some of it was stolen and he was just trying to get it back when he stormed a Las Vegas hotel room, which ultimately led to his 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping.

"My crime was trying to retrieve for my family, my own personal property," he said.

Simpson won parole in 2013 on a portion of the charges. This week, when he goes before the parole board on the other convictions, it could lead to his full release.

"I gave them my word that I would try to be, or would be, the best prisoner they've ever had."

The parole board says it will score Simpson using an 11-factor risk assessment, and if he wins, he'll be a free man on Oct 1.