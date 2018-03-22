New home, new look

"It looks funny, but it is mine," Ms Teresa Guzman Antonio (left) said of her new home in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Ms Guzman, who lost her previous house in the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southern Mexico on Sept 7 last year, once again has a place of her own, thanks to Mexican non-governmental organisation Red Global Mx, which designs and builds clay houses resistant to earthquakes.

Civil engineer in charge of the project, Mr Filiberto Lara (above), said the house's peculiar design is due to it being built using the earthquake-resistant technique known as superadobe, a form of earthbag construction developed by Iranian architect Nader Khalilli. As the house has no corners, it is far less susceptible to seismic waves, he said.