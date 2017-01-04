Morning eruption at Mexico's Colima volcano

COLIMA (REUTERS) - Mexico's Colima volcano continued with intense activity, spewing a column of gas and ash during a morning explosion on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The volcano erupted at 7.50am (9.50pm Singapore time) with smoke and ash shooting up from the volcano's crater.

A large plume of ash and smoke rose some 1,500m above the crater, with winds carrying the ash towards the southeast.

The volcano is located in western Mexico between the states of Colima and Jalisco and is one of the country's most active.