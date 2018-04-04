Migrant caravan that infuriated Donald Trump abandons plan to travel to US border

MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico (AFP) - A caravan of Central American migrants whose trek across Mexico infuriated President Donald Trump has decided not to travel to the US border, leaders said.

"We will wrap up our work in Mexico City," said Irineo Mujica, the head of the migrant advocacy group organising the caravan, People Without Borders (Pueblo sin Fronteras).

"We have support teams at the border if there are people who need assistance there, but they would have to travel on their own," he told AFP in the town of Matias Romero, in southern Mexico, where the caravan has been camped out since the weekend deciding its next move in the face of daily Twitter attacks from Trump.

