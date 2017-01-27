Mexico's Foreign Minister says paying for border wall 'not negotiable'

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray speaks about US President Donald Trump wanting to impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern US border.
WASHINGTON (AFP) - Mexico is willing to talk with the United States in order to maintain good relations, but paying for President Donald Trump's border wall "is not negotiable", Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Thursday (Jan 26).

"There are things that are not negotiable, things that cannot and will not be negotiated. The fact that it is being said that Mexico should pay for the wall is something that is simply not negotiable," Videgaray said during a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Washington.

Holding true to his campaign promise, Trump on Wednesday ordered US officials to begin to design and construct a wall along the 3,200km US-Mexico border.

