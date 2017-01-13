Mexico names Geronimo Gutierrez as new US ambassador, starts role after Trump's inauguration

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Mexico named Mr Geronimo Gutierrez, the head of the North American Development Bank, as the new ambassador to the United States, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday (Jan 13).

Mr Gutierrez will replace Mr Carlos Sada, who will take over the deputy minister post for North American relations, on Jan 23, following the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Gutierrez's nomination is subject to ratification by the country's Senate.

He currently runs the development bank that was set up under the Nafta trade deal which Mr Trump has threatened to tear up, and he has held top posts in the foreign, economy and interior ministries during the last two decades.