Mexico bus crash kills 11 tourists including foreigners

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - A bus carrying tourists from a US cruise ship to an archeological site in Mexico crashed on Tuesday (Dec 19) after running off the road, killing at least 11 people including several foreigners, the state government said.

The crash, which left another 20 injured, happened on a highway in the state of Quintana Roo, located on the eastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and well known as home to the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

The tourists had been on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Its port of origin was not immediately given.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers on a straight stretch of road with little traffic. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The tourists were headed to visit a resort town called Mahahual that features archeological ruins.

The nationalities of the fatalities were not given but news reports said they included Italians and Canadians.