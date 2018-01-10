Magnitude 7.6 quake strikes off Central America: USGS

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - A powerful and shallow 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Honduras late on Tuesday (Jan 9), triggering tsunami alerts for nearby Caribbean shores, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake's epicenter was located 44 kilometres east of Great Swan Island, north of Honduras, and was provisionally considered to be shallow, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometres of the earthquake epicenter," the US National Weather Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The center said tsunami waves reaching 0.3m to 1m above tide level were possible.

The quake rattled windows in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa roughly 519km to the east, but no damage was immediately reported.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.8, was centred 202km northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 307km southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The quake was very shallow, at only 10km, which would have amplified its effect. It was also lightly felt in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo north of Honduras, according to Mexico's civil protection director.