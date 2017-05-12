Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Central America: USGS

SAN SALVADOR (AFP) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck on Friday (May 12) in the Pacific off the coast of Central America, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred at 1041 GMT some 79km south-southwest of Acajutla, El Salvador at a depth of more than 9km, according to USGS.

Relief agencies said the tremor was felt by the population in most of El Salvador and only caused alarm among some people who left their homes.

But there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

An aftershock of magnitude 5.4 struck about 10 minutes later, USGS said.