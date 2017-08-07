Maduro offers official plane to blocked Venezuelan athletes

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro offers his plane to athletes and says he can travel overland "by motorbike or mule".
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro offers his plane to athletes and says he can travel overland "by motorbike or mule".PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
49 min ago

CARACAS (AFP) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday (Aug 6) offered his official plane to national athletes who have had to forfeit competitions abroad because of lack of commercial flights out of their crisis-hit country.

"If they can't manage (flights) because of saboteurs, the presidential plane is available for the national teams to take them wherever in the world," Mr Maduro said on state television.

The leftist leader regularly accuses the opposition of sabotaging the country's economy in collaboration with the United States.

Several major foreign airlines, pressured by currency controls and growing insecurity in Venezuela, have suspended or reduced services, making flights out few and costly.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The country's national volleyball, fencing and softball teams have been affected recently, some forfeiting because they were unable to make competitions in other countries.

Mr Maduro said he could travel overland, "by motorbike or mule", if necessary, "but our national teams must not miss any international competition".

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice