Incoming Trump press secretary heckled in Chicago

CHICAGO (REUTERS) - A protester interrupted a panel discussion with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday (Jan 4) at the University of Chicago.

The man, who was seated in the audience, shouted "you are a press secretary for Trump who threatens the press, denies facts, suppresses science and threatens people who expose his lies".

Mr Spicer was participating in a discussion with two former members of the Obama administration, Mr Robert Gibbs, who served as President Barack Obama's first press secretary, and Mr David Axelrod, who served as senior adviser to the President.

A member of the university's Institute of Politics, which hosted the event, quickly tried to calm the man, asking him to hold his comments until after the discussion when there would be an opportunity for questions.

The man kept shouting, urging other members of the audience to stand up against Mr Trump, before eventually being escorted out.

