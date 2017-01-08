Gunman wounds US consular official in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - A gunman wounded an official from the US consulate in Mexico's western city of Guadalajara when he opened fire on his car in broad daylight, officials said Saturday (Jan 7).

The consulate posted a video on Facebook showing the shooter, dressed in blue, waiting outside a parking garage, raising his gun and firing at the car on Friday (Jan 6).

"According to the medical report, he is in stable condition," the Mexican attorney general's office said in a statement while the FBI offered a US$20,000 reward for information about the shooter.