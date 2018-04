GUATEMALA CITY (REUTERS) - Former Guatemalan military dictator Efrain Rios Montt died on Sunday morning aged 91, his lawyer Luis Rosales said.

Rios Montt, who ruled Guatemala for some 17 months from 1982 to 1983, was in 2013 convicted of genocide for his bloody stewardship of the Central American nation during its civil war. However, judges threw out the sentence barely a week later.