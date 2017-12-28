Forgive me, says Peru's ex-leader after protests

LIMA • Peru's ailing former leader, Mr Alberto Fujimori, has asked the public for forgiveness, two days after receiving a presidential pardon that sparked street protests.

"I am aware that the results of my government were well received on one side, but I admit that I have let down other compatriots, and I ask them to forgive me with all my heart," he said in a Facebook video filmed from his hospital bed.

The 79-year-old had been serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and human rights abuses committed during his time in office from 1990 to 2000.

He was transferred from prison to a hospital on Saturday - the day before he was pardoned - after suffering from low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat, the latest in a string of hospitalisations.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Mr Fujimori said the pardon "took me by surprise" and provoked "a mix of feelings - great joy and sorrow". President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ordered the pardon of Mr Fujimori and seven other prisoners on Sunday on humanitarian grounds, placing himself in the middle of a political crisis just days after he avoided impeachment.

The move set off street protests in Lima, and police fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators who marched on Monday against the pardon and demanded that Mr Kuczynski step down.

Defending his decision in a televised message on Monday, the President said: "I am convinced that those of us who feel democratic should not allow Alberto Fujimori to die in prison because justice is not revenge."

Many Peruvians believe a president convicted of human rights crimes and corruption should not be eligible for pardon.

The pardon from Mr Kuczynski came after Mr Fujimori's son, Kenji, drained votes away from a parliamentary bid last Thursday to impeach Mr Kuczynski on suspicion of corruption, sparking speculation the pardon was political.

"The President's word is totally devalued and he will not be supported again," political analyst Arturo Maldonado told El Comercio newspaper.

Mr Amerigo Incalcaterra, head of the UN human rights office for South America, criticised the pardon as something "that marks a historic turning point for Peru and Latin America in terms of the fight against impunity".

Mr Fujimori was in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Centenario Clinic. But on Tuesday, his doctor, Dr Alejandro Aguinaga, said "there is a favourable change" in his condition and he was able to leave the ICU and was warded elsewhere.

Mr Fujimori has spent 12 years in prison for ruthlessly cracking down on political rivals, ordering dozens of murders and overseeing other brutal tactics.

Despite his conviction, he retains a level of popularity in Peru for having defeated the Maoist Shining Path guerillas and for stabilising the economy after a period of crisis.

That dichotomy has come to the fore with the pardon: Dozens of supporters gathered in front of his hospital, while his opponents demonstrated in Lima.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE