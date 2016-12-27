Floods force hundreds to evacuate in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (REUTERS) Heavy rains are drowning communities north of Buenos Aires, forcing residents to wade through floodwaters to find safety.

More than 600 people had no choice but to evacuate after severe thunderstorms struck this past weekend.

The storms left many residents stranded on rooftops, knocked out power, and blocked major roadways across the region.

Here in Ramallo, locals say they hope the government brings relief soon.

"We are asking for some kind of solution. As you see, we are fully flooded. We are all underwater," said one resident.

Two people are reportedly still missing, while others wait for the floodwaters to recede.