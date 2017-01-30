Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting, two suspects arrested

QUEBEC CITY (AFP, REUTERS) – Up to five people were killed and several people wounded after gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City late on Sunday (Jan 29), media reported.

A Quebec police spokesman confirmed that there were people killed, but did not say how many.

Two suspects in the shooting were arrested, he said.

Police did not rule out the possibility of a third suspect who had fled the scene.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

A few dozen people were inside the Islamic Cultural Center when the shooting began just after 8pm (9am Singapore Monday), CBC reported, citing its French-language service Radio-Canada.

The centre’s director said at least five people were killed, but that information had not been confirmed by police, CBC said.

Police set up a perimeter around the mosque where the shooting attack took place after evening prayers.

According to witnesses cited by Radio-Canada, two men entered the centre and opened fire on the people inside.

The mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers.

He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," he said.

Quebec’s prime minister, Philippe Couillard, said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was “mobilised to ensure the security of the people of Quebec.”

“Quebec categorically rejects this barbarous violence,” he wrote. “Solidarity with Quebec people of Muslim faith.”

Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years amid a political debate over banning the niqab, or Muslim face covering.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, which is also known as the grand mosque of Quebec, had already been the target of hate: a pig’s head was left on the doorstep last June during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of Quebec was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood.

In the neighbouring province of Ontario, a mosque was set on fire in 2015, a day after an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris.