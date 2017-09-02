Firefighters battle flames near major Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Fire broke out around a major freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on Friday (Sept 1) afternoon, forcing the shut down of a 20.9km stretch of the roadway and threatening nearby homes.

Hours after its start, firefighters were battling flames on both sides of the 210 Freeway as the fire continued up a hillside of the Verdugo Mountains.

About 450 firefighters were battling the blaze that has burned hundreds of acres with the potential to burn up to 2,000 acres. No reports of injuries or building damage have been reported.