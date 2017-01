BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA (REUTERS) - Twenty-seven Jewish community centres in 17 states reported false bomb threats over the phone on Wednesday (Jan 18), including one in Birmingham, Alabama.

Evacuations were ordered, as the FBI investigated the second wave of similar hoax attacks this month.

There were no bombs found, and no injuries were reported in any of the cases.

Suspects have not been named and a motive has not been established but officials hope to find answers as their investigation unfolds.