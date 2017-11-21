Failing subway is threat to New York's future, says Metropolitan Transportation Authority's new chairman

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - The leader of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has knowledged that the failing health of New York City's subway system imperils not only the city's financial future, but the well-being of the surrounding region.

Joseph J. Lhota, the chairman of the transportation authority, said in an interview on Monday, a day after an investigation by The New York Times outlined how years of neglect and poor decisions plunged the system into crisis, that his challenge was not only to tackle the long list of problems, but to instil wholesale change in how the agency manages the subway.

"There was time when New York led the world in mass transportation," Lhota said.

"We need to get back to that position."

He said he was not interested in assigning blame or focusing on what happened in the past, but he added that it was clear that New Yorkers had been failed and drastic measures needed to be taken to reverse the situation.

"I don't think the City of New York as we know it today and how we have known it for the last half-century can work without the subway," he said.

The Times investigation showed how even as delays have soared, financing for basic maintenance was slashed.

And though the city is experiencing robust financial growth, the transit system has been steadily starved of the money it needs to operate the trains reliably on a day-to-day basis.

Today, the subway system has the worst on-time performance of any major rapid transit system in the world.

The problems are so systemic, stretching back decades, with both Republican and Democratic elected officials - including Govs. George E. Pataki and Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayors Rudolph W. Giuliani to Bill de Blasio - sharing the blame.

Lhota said that after reading The Times article on his phone on Saturday morning, he put it down and said to himself, "This is exactly why I came back."

In June, Cuomo declared a state of emergency, directing Lhota to deploy a series of steps, from aggressive train maintenance to signal repairs, to restore service to acceptable levels. But Lhota said that riders will not see significant progress until next year.

Lhota used his past experience as leader of the transportation authority during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 as a way of explaining how different this crisis is than what he faced in the past.

A longtime fan of tabletop exercises, the authority had just completed a drill predicated on a storm flooding the system when Sandy swamped the subway tunnels. Officials said they had been prepared and Lhota earned generally high marks for quickly getting the system up and running again.

He left the authority to run, unsuccessfully, for mayor against de Blasio.

It was only after the state of the subway system had reached crisis levels that Cuomo called him back into service.

This time, Lhota said, the challenge is far greater because the problems plaguing the subways were not the result of single event, like a storm, but are the consequences of actions taken over a long period.

Lhota said that he wants to ensure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, and that he believes part of his responsibility is to be an advocate who presses elected officials to provide the resources needed to make short- and long-term investments.

He pointed to a statement he issued on Twitter.

"I believe that the New York City subway is the circulatory system that allows the economic engine of our region to function and flourish," he wrote.

"And like all circulatory systems that are overused and not maintained, they become sclerotic."

He took issue with some critics who say that steps like enhancing stations and platforms are more cosmetic and should be put off in favour of focusing on essential maintenance.

"The fact is we have to do both," he said.

"We have to be able to walk and chew gum."

Lhota also faces the challenge of improving the public's perception of the subway, especially among younger riders who have only known it during its high point and not during darker periods of disrepair and crime in the 1970s and 1980s.

That battle will be waged largely on social media, which has become a powerful tool for frustrated riders.

On Monday, the Riders Alliance, a transit advocacy group, sought to offer riders a way to direct their anger.

The group handed out postcards that read "Delayed again?" and then encouraged them to send their thoughts directly to the governor on social media.

"He needs to hear from YOU!" the card reads.

The goal of the cards, which were unveiled at a news conference outside Grand Central Terminal, is to "turn subway riders into activists," said Rebecca Bailin, a spokeswoman for the group. "It is so frustrating, we want people to be able to channel that anger."

John Raskin, the head of the group, said that the current focus on the transportation authority will hopefully force action.

"It's becoming clear that the delays and breakdowns on the subway system aren't inevitable with the passage of time; they're a consequence of years of underinvestment and inattention from our elected leaders, up to and including the governor," he said.

"Media coverage has helped riders make the connections between their day-to-day commutes and the policy choices that got us to this point."

Despite the work ahead, Lhota remains optimistic that he can leave the system better than he found it.

"Unlike the naysayers, I believe the subway system can be fixed and put back on track," he said.

"Our survival as a city depends on a reliable mass transit system. We know what has caused the problems. Now let's fix it."