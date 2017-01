JUJUY (REUTERS) - Heavy floods in Argentina have set off mudslides and blocked off roads, interrupting the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday (Jan 10) in Jujuy and Salta.

According to local media, the freak weather pattern damaged homes and killed two people.

The Dakar track was cut due to the flooding and mudslides from 892km originally to just over 400km.

Dakar activity for Wednesday (Jan 11) has been cancelled.