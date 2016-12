Rockets shooting into the sky and firecrackers exploding in an uncontrolled conflagration at a fireworks market in the suburb of Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, on Tuesday.

At least 31 people died and dozens more were injured in the explosion at the popular San Pablito marketplace.

The explosion struck in the run-up to the Christmas holiday, when many Mexicans stock up on fireworks. The blast was the third to strike in Tultepec in just over a decade.

