Canadian teenager to get S$1,015 a week for life after winning lottery on her 18th birthday

A Canadian teenager who just turned 18 years old landed herself in the enviable position of getting 1,000 Canadian dollars (S$1,015) a week for the rest of her life.

Ms Charlie Lagarde from Quebec had bought a C$4 lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate her birthday which falls on March 14, reported the BBC.

After she won the grand prize of the Gagnant a Vie lottery, she was given the choice of either taking a lump sum of $1 million, which would be taxed, or receiving a tax-free weekly payment of $1,000 for life.

She consulted a financial adviser, who advised her to choose the weekly amount because of her young age.

After about a week of weighing her options, Ms Lagarde went for the latter, the BBC reported on Wednesday (March 28).

"It's without taxes so it's equivalent to a salary of more than C$100,000 a year, so it's a great start in life for that young lady," Mr Patrice Lavoie, a spokesman for the lottery corporation, was quoted as saying.

He also added that it was her first lottery ticket.

Le sourire d'une fille qui s'achète un 1er billet de loterie le jour de ses 18 ans et gagne 1000$ par semaine à vie, ça ressemble à ça! 😁Bravo Charlie! Et on te souhaite de réaliser ton rêve : une carrière à @NatGeo #nosgagnants #gagnantavie pic.twitter.com/X17IaspsSz — Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) March 26, 2018

According to the Canadian government, the average life expectancy for women is projected to be 83 years old in 2017. If Ms Lagarde lives until then, she would receive more than $4 million from the scratch card.

Ms Lagarde, who collected her winnings on Monday, said she intends to use her winnings for travelling and her education.

"I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic," the BBC reported her as saying.