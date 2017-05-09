Canada deploys troops to evacuate thousands of residents

MONTREAL • With heavy rain persisting and waters still rising over much of waterlogged eastern Canada, the military has tripled the number of troops urgently working to evacuate thousands of residents.

New evacuations were ordered in Pierrefonds, on the north-western shore of the Island of Montreal on Sunday, after three temporary dikes ruptured, quickly sending water levels higher.

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre declared a state of emergency for his city. "The next 48 hours will be decisive," he told reporters.

A combination of torrential rains and run-off from melting snow has caused rivers to overflow their banks from Ottawa to Montreal, posing critical challenges after weeks of seemingly unending rainfall.

More than 2,000 homes have been flooded in 130 towns and cities, with the authorities urging residents to leave before it is too late.

The worst is yet to come, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard warned.

Water levels continued to rise across much of an area spanning some 500km, from Toronto and Lake Ontario and stretching downstream along the St Lawrence River.

On the Atlantic coast, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organisation warned that water levels are near or above flood stage in many regions and expected to rise.

Meanwhile, in British Columbia on the opposite side of the country, the same combination of rain and snow melt has caused flooding and mudslides that left at least two people missing.

