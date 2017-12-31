Brazilians pay tribute to sea goddess in New Year tradition

RIO DE JANEIRO (REUTERS) - Brazilian worshippers are flocking to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janiero to pay tribute to Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian queen of the sea.

Together, the worshipers dance, sing and pray their way to the water to offer flowers, letters and gifts to the sea goddess.

It is an annual New Year tradition for followers of the Yoruba, Candomble and Umbanda religions.

With their tributes washing out to sea, worshippers hope they will be blessed by Yemanja.

"My wish was for all of humanity. I think that she needs to look toward those in need in the world," said Denise, a participant.

The tradition was brought over to Brazil by African slaves hundreds of years ago, and now flourishes among its believers - most wishing for good health and fortune as they drift into to the new year.