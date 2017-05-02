Brazilian albino twins celebrate unique beauty - and the fashion industry is taking notice

SAO PAULO (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - About a year ago, Brazilian photographer Vinicius Terranova featured 11-year-old albino twins Lara and Mara, together with their older sister Shiela Bawar, in his photo series Flores Raras (Rare Flowers).

Contrasting the twins' pale features with their older sister's dark complexion describes Terranova's art, which he said "…represents the beauty in diversity and both the literal and symbolic extensions of empowerment".

The fashion industry is taking notice of these girls' unique beauty. As of this writing, the kids have already signed up to model for Nike, Insanis, and Bazaar Kids. They have also gained 75,600 followers on Instagram.

Yet even before these sisters were noticed, they have shared how comfortable they are in their skin: "We feel albinism is pretty, we love our hair, eye colour, and skin tone. Growing up like this was amazing, we love being different and are happy with our unique beauty."

With the state of our world today, this is a reminder that true beauty goes beyond a person's appearance.