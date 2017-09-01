Body camera shows harrowing water rescue of woman trapped by flood

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - The bodycam video shows just one of thousands of rescues that have been conducted in the Houston area this week amid the historic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The agent from El Paso CBP Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (Borstar), finds a woman in distress clinging desperately to a light pole in floodwaters reaching her upper chest.

The woman tearfully apologises to her rescuer, who says,"No, no, don't be sorry".

The video then shows the agent placing a life vest on the woman and assisting her into a rubber rescue boat, which takes her to safety.