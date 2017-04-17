At least 36 people hurt after grenade detonates in Colombia nightclub

BOGOTA (AFP) - At least 36 people were injured after a grenade detonated inside a nightclub in the Colombian town of San Pedro, officials said.

Two of the injured were hospitalised at an intensive care unit in the town, which is located in Valle del Cauca state.

Local police said on Sunday (April 16) the attack late Saturday may have targeted the owners of the establishment, although authorities said there was no known threat against them.

Police are also investigating whether the attack was provoked by a rivalry between warring drug traffickers in the area.