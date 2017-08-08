Argentines march for faith, food and fair jobs

BUENOS AIRES (REUTERS) - Argentina's national religious event turned political on Monday, the day to honor the country's patron saint Cajetan.

Thousands marched through the streets of the capital Buenos Aires, demanding the approval of a bill looking to declare a food emergency, and a change in policies to increase jobs.

"Job market growth is a complete lie. Maybe there is in some sectors of manufacturing. It began to show some uptick but 90 percent of manufacturing jobs, everybody knows that there have been layoffs and small businesses are closing because they cannot compete with imported goods," said Juan Carlos Alderete, director of the social group CCC.

The protest comes on the heels of Argentine President Mauricio Macri's efforts to cut the country's famously high labor costs.

It's a bid to increase foreign investment but at the same time he is clashing with powerful unions before the congressional elections later this year.

Cajetan is also the patron saint of jobseekers, giving this protest an extra touch of faith.