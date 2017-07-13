Adopted puppy drags its blanket out to share with homeless stray in Brazil

IVOTI, BRAZIL - A rescued puppy has warmed the hearts of netizens after a photo of her dragging out her blanket to share with a stray dog on a chilly morning on Tuesday (July 11) went viral.

Eight-month-old Lana was rescued by Ms Suelen Schaumloeffel and her fiance from the streets of Ivoti - a municipality in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul - last year.

But it appears that she has not forgotten her humble origins, despite now enjoying the comforts of a proper home and regular meals.

Ms Schaumloeffel shared that Lana had been tucked into bed the night before, but her fiance - who was heading to work the next morning - spotted something quite unusual.

He took a photo of the touching moment, which was uploaded on Ms Schaumloeffel's Facebook account. It has garnered nearly 26,000 shares.

"I thought, 'how beautiful what she did for her friend'," Ms Schaumloeffel told The Dodo.

"My best four-legged friend reminded me of something so important: generosity! She is the nicest little dog I've met. We forget sometimes the difference we can make in someone's life. She reminded me of this."

The couple are now leaving food out for the stray dog and are hoping to help it get adopted.