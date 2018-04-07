14 dead in crash between junior Canadian hockey team bus and truck

OTTAWA - Fourteen people were killed when a bus carrying a group of Canadian junior hockey players collided with a truck on a rural highway in Saskatchewan, Canadian media reported citing police.

Fourteen more were injured, including three critically, in the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus - which was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks, the Saskatooon StarPhoenix and the Global and Mail reported.

The crash occurred near Tisdale, about 300km north of Regina, prompting several air ambulances to respond and sending victims to multiple hospitals in the region, the Globe and Mail said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said early on Saturday (April 7) that 28 people were on the bus, including the driver, 14 of whom were killed. The remaining 14 were taken to hospital with a range of injuries.

The team released a statement late on Friday that described the crash as an " incredible tragedy".

"Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," team president Kevin Garinger said in the statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted his condolences on Twitter.

"I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond," he wrote.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said what he has been told about the collision is difficult to comprehend.

"To the City of Humboldt, the entire Broncos organization, and the families impacted by this tragedy, please know you are in Saskatchewan's hearts," Moe said in a statement.

"From a grieving province, thank you to every one of the first responders and medical professionals for your courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable."