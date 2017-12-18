11 dead, 15 missing in Chile mudslide

Policemen search for missing residents after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile, on Dec 17.
Policemen search for missing residents after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile, on Dec 17. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Dec 18, 2017, 11:17 am SGT

SANTIAGO (AFP) - A mudslide that buried much of a village in southern Chile has killed 11 people while another 15 are still missing, the authorities said on Sunday (Dec 17).

The tragedy struck a picturesque village of Villa Santa Lucia in the southern Los Lagos (Lakes) region where heavy rain triggered mudslides that swallowed up most of the homes in the village of 300.

Ten families have been evacuated, Onemi added.

The town was unable to vote in Sunday's presidential runoff won by conservative ex-president Sebastian Pinera.

The toll surged from a previous count of eight dead and 12 injured.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch