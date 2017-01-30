Airlines have a tough time complying with US entry restrictions

LOS ANGELES • Global airlines are struggling to comply with new travel restrictions after being caught flat-footed by US President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

US carriers did not get advance notice of the travel ban or briefings from government officials on how it should be implemented, people familiar with the matter said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Saturday that flight crew from the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - are barred from entering. The US Customs and Border Protection has briefed the global trade group on the issue.

The IATA said it was informed that lawful permanent residents of the United States - or green card holders - from those countries are not included in the ban.

But a Trump administration official told reporters that green card holders from the countries need to check with a US consulate to see whether they can return, causing some confusion for airlines.

In airports in the US and abroad, some border agents blocked some travellers from entering the country. Some airlines barred visa-holders from the seven nations, as well as people from those countries who are lawful US residents, from getting on planes to the country.

The President's order has the potential to impose costs on the airlines, which are struggling to understand its terms, said Mr Robert Mann, president of aviation consultancy R.W. Mann & Co. Carriers are responsible for returning passengers to where their travel began if they were brought to the US improperly, he said.

"It's very confusing for airlines," he said. "They literally don't have a reference point now on how they can accommodate their customers."

Airlines worldwide reacted to Mr Trump's order on Saturday: Delta Air Lines said it would contact customers affected by the ban about rebooking options including refunds, according to a statement by the carrier detailing the new travel restrictions.

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul carrier, is providing similar help. "A very small number of our passengers travelling were affected by the new US immigration entry requirements implemented by the US Customs and Border Protection today," the Dubai-based company said in a statement.

British Airways is offering affected customers "a refund for their travel to the US" and will give passengers the option of rebooking flights.

WestJet Airlines, Canada's second-largest carrier, is providing full refunds to customers barred from the US. Air Canada is waiving change fees and allowing refunds.

Lawyers "are trying to makes sense of what happened", said Ms Christine Alden, an immigration attorney in Miami. "It's all really far-reaching. It's going to affect businesses, families and students going back to school," she said.

The US has treaties with some of the targeted counties that allow investors to visit the US under the E-2 visa programme, she also said. Those people will now not be allowed to come run their businesses. Oil companies, tech companies and others that depend on foreign workers may also see them stranded overseas.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS