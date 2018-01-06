Airliners collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport, passengers safe

Planes from Sunwing Airlines and WestJet Airlines were involved in the collision at Toronto's Pearson Airport.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/CONNIE CARSON
Published
1 hour ago

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Friday (Jan 5), after a plane pushing back from a gate struck an arriving jet, causing a fire, WestJet Airlines said in a statement.

The collision between the two planes from Sunwing Airlines and Westjet Airlines resulted in a fire, which firefighters put out, Canadian broadcaster CP24 reported, citing a witness. All passengers were safe, the witness reported.

Pearson Airport said on Twitter that fire and emergency crews had responded to an "incident involving two aircraft" at its Terminal 3, and that passengers had been evacuated.

