Air Guitar World Championships held in Finland

FINLAND (REUTERS) - American Matt "The Airistotle" on Friday (Aug 25) defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in northern Finland.

Fifteen air guitarists from around the world - including USA, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Taiwan and Sweden - competed in the final in freezing cold weather.

In the end Burns won, with Patrick "Ehrwolf" Culek from Germany and Australia's Alexander "The Ninja Assassin" Roberts, tied in second place, followed by Japan's 15-year-old Show-Show in third place.

It was Show-Show's first overseas competition.

The aim of the Air Guitar World Championships is to promote world peace, and the official website of the championships states that "wars would end, climate change stop and all bad things disappear if all the people in the world played Air Guitar."

Part of the city's August Festival, Oulu has been home to the Air Guitar World Championships since its inception in 1996.