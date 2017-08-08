Zuma to face no-confidence vote, this time by secret ballot

CAPE TOWN (NYTIMES) - Over his eight increasingly embattled years in power, President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has fended off five parliamentary no-confidence motions that would have forced him from office. On Tuesday (Aug 8), he is to face another, with a difference: Lawmakers will vote anonymously.

The speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, announced late Monday afternoon that a vote of no confidence would take place by secret ballot, following a request from a coalition of opposition parties.

More than 60 of the 249 lawmakers from Zuma's party, the African National Congress, would have to rebel for the motion to pass - something analysts still deem unlikely. But he may find it harder to contain a bitter factional struggle within the ANC, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The motion requires only a simple majority to pass South Africa's 400-member Parliament.

If the motion passed, Zuma and his entire Cabinet, including deputy ministers, would have to step down, with Mbete becoming interim president, though he would remain president of the ANC.

The party's chief whip in Parliament, Jackson Mthembu, said Friday that voting against Zuma would be "tantamount to throwing a nuclear bomb" at South Africa and that only a "bewitched" party would vote against its own president.

After Mbete's ruling Monday, a national spokesman for the ANC, Zizi Kodwa, said on Twitter that the party had "full confidence" that its members would vote to keep Zuma.

Leaked emails released in May suggesting collusion between an influential family, the Guptas - which owns large companies in the technology, media and mining sectors - and senior ANC members has built pressure on Zuma as South Africa's economy has slid into recession, its first since 2009.

Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst, said the no-confidence motion was unlikely to succeed, even in a secret ballot. "The ANC doesn't want to be seen changing its leadership on the back of pressure from the opposition, even though half the party believes that Zuma has become a serious political liability," he said.