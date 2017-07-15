Zimbabwe's first lady injures ankle in 'freak' car accident following return from Singapore

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace was injured in what officials called a freak accident as she left the airport with her husband on Saturday (July 15) following their return from Singapore, state television reported.

Mugabe had gone to Singapore on July 7 for a medical check, his third such trip this year and was accompanied by his wife.

State television ZBC quoted Mugabe's spokesman George Charamba saying that the veteran leader's wife "suffered some soft tissue bruising on the right ankle as a result of a freak car incident at the Harare International Airport soon after arrival" from Singapore.

"The accident occurred as the First Family was about to leave the airport for the residence," ZBC reported on its website, without giving details of what happened.

Grace Mugabe was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for the bruises and discharged.

The report did not say whether Grace was travelling in the same car with Mugabe although the two usually use the same presidential limousine when travelling together.

Charamba could not be reached for comment when contacted by Reuters.

"At the time of her discharge, she complained of pain from the hurt ankle," ZBC said, adding that Mugabe, his daughter and son-in-law, accompanied Grace to the hospital.