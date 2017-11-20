Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe agrees to resign: CNN

HARARE (REUTERS) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has agreed to stand down and his resignation letter has been drafted, CNN said on Monday (Nov 20), citing a source familiar with his negotiations with the generals who seized power in Harare last week.

Under the terms of the deal, Mugabe and his wife Grace would be granted full immunity, CNN said.

Two senior government sources told Reuters late on Sunday that Mugabe had agreed to resign but did not know details of his departure.

The leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans Chris Mutsvangwa also said on Monday he would initiate court action to legalise the military action against Mugabe after the army seized power on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old president defied expectations that he would resign in a national address on Sunday night during which he was flanked by military generals.

This story is developing.