Zimbabwe citizens cheer end of Mugabe era

A portrait of Mr Robert Mugabe being removed from the wall at the Rainbow Towers conference centre in Harare, after his resignation on Tuesday. The portrait was torn apart and stomped to pieces by the cheering crowd, as Mr Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule came to an end.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Celebrations erupted across Zimbabwe on Tuesday on news that autocratic president Robert Mugabe had resigned.

People thronged the streets of Harare singing, dancing and waving flags, while in the Rainbow Towers conference centre, a framed portrait of the president was ripped from the wall, torn apart and stomped to pieces by a cheering crowd.

Former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country after being sacked by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago, was due to arrive in Harare yesterday and be sworn in as president tomorrow.

Mr Mugabe's departure after nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule that drove Zimbabwe to financial ruin has been hailed by the international community as a chance to reshape the country's future.

