What's Next: December 29, 2017

Ruling on Zuma impeachment case

South Africa's top court will rule today on a bid to compel Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma over a scandal related to state-funded upgrades to his private home.

This comes in the wake of a ruling that Mr Zuma failed to uphold the Constitution by not abiding by a watchdog's finding that he repay some of the public money spent on his sprawling rural home.

Food bazaar at Suntec

A food bazaar inspired by hawkers' markets in Australia will launch today at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The three-day Twilight: Flea & Feast features more than 40 vendors, including the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, which will offer massage services for visitors.

Mr Amrin Amin, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs, is attending the launch.

Euro zone money supply, lending data

The European Central Bank will release today the monthly data on lending and money supply for the euro zone.

No shocks are expected as the central bank had earlier signalled that it is continuing with its quantitative easing programme until at least September next year.