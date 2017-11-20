Ruling party fires Mugabe, expels wife

HARARE • Zimbabwe's ruling party fired Mr Robert Mugabe as its leader yesterday and gave the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment, an attempt to force a peaceful end to his 37 years in power after a de facto coup.

Mr Mugabe was given until noon today to resign, an ignominious end to the career of the "Grand Old Man" of African politics who was once feted as an anti-colonial liberation hero.

Mr Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has known since independence from Britain in 1980, was replaced by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, a senior party official told a news conference.

In scenes unthinkable just a week ago, the announcement was met by cheers from the 200 Zanu-PF delegates packed into the party's Harare headquarters to seal the fate of Mr Mugabe, whose support has crumbled in the four days since the army seized power.

Mr Mugabe's 52-year-old wife Grace, who had harboured ambitions of succeeding her husband, was also expelled from the party, along with at least three Cabinet ministers who had formed the backbone of her "G-40" political faction.

The party said that Mr Mnangagwa, whose sacking sparked a military takeover last week, would be its candidate for president in an election scheduled for next year.

"Mnangagwa... was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the 2018 general election," said a party official.

Speaking before the meeting, war veterans' leader Chris Mutsvangwa said Mr Mugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could. "He is trying to bargain for a dignified exit," he said.

He then followed up with a threat to unleash the mob on Mr Mugabe if he refuses to go. "We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business," he said.

"The president is gone. Long live the new president," shouted Mr Mutsvangwa, according to cellphone footage posted online. He has led an 18-month campaign to remove Mr Mugabe from power.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former state security chief also known as "The Crocodile", is now in line to head an interim post-Mugabe unity government that will focus on rebuilding ties with the outside world and stabilising an economy in freefall.

Last Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of the capital Harare, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mr Mugabe's expected overthrow.

His stunning downfall in just four days is likely to send shockwaves across Africa, where a number of entrenched strongmen, from Uganda's Yoweri Museveni to Democratic Republic of Congo's Joseph Kabila, are facing mounting pressure to quit.

Mr Mugabe was also meeting yesterday for a second round of talks with army commander Constantino Chiwenga, who placed him under house arrest and said that the action was aimed at rounding up Zanu-PF officials implicated in economic crimes that have ravaged the economy of the southern African nation.

A Catholic priest, Father Fidelis Mukonori, was mediating. Others in the negotiating team include acting intelligence director Aaron Nhepera and Mugabe spokesman George Charamba.

The political crisis will be on the agenda for a summit meeting to be held in Angola tomorrow of four countries in the southern African regional bloc: South Africa, which sent envoys to negotiate with Mr Mugabe on a departure; Angola, Tanzania and Zambia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG