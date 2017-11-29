Protests mar Kenyan President's inauguration

A police officer firing tear gas to control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium yesterday to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Mr Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term at an inauguration delayed by two disputed polls and a series of sometimes deadly street protests. At the same time, opposition leader Raila Odinga has promised to hold a "memorial rally" honouring the more than 50 people killed, mostly by police, in four months of political upheaval that has left the country deeply divided.