Protests mar Kenyan President's inauguration

A police officer firing tear gas to control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium yesterday to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

A police officer firing tear gas to control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium yesterday to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Mr Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term at an inauguration delayed by two disputed polls and a series of sometimes deadly street protests. At the same time, opposition leader Raila Odinga has promised to hold a "memorial rally" honouring the more than 50 people killed, mostly by police, in four months of political upheaval that has left the country deeply divided.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2017, with the headline 'Protests mar Kenyan President's inauguration'. Print Edition | Subscribe
