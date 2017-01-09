Protest in Nigeria marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

NIGERIA (REUTERS) - Marching in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Bring Back Our Girls campaigners are protesting against what they say has been the government's failure to free a group of schoolgirls abducted two years ago.

The campaign's leader, Aisha Yesufu, said: "The 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement worries that the Nigerian government once again relapsed to the same complacency, lethargy and inertia that has been recurrent on this tragedy."

It's now been 1,000 days since the girls were kidnapped.

The group of more than 200 was taken by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in Chibok in April 2014.

Some managed to escape and others were freed in negotiations, but some 195 girls remain missing.

A member of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Bukky Shonibare, said: "The fact that we still have over 90 percent of the Chibok girls that were abducted 1000 days ago, it puts to question the efficacy of these successes that we are recording."

Boko Haram has been fighting for seven years to create an Islamic caliphate, though they've been pushed back by Nigeria's army.

But even as that fight continues, the focus of campaigners remains on getting their girls back.