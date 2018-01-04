Nigerian military rescues schoolgirl, one of 270 abducted in 2014 by Boko Haram terror group

More than 270 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Nigera, in 2014.
More than 270 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Nigera, in 2014.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
58 min ago

ABUJA (REUTERS) - The Nigerian military said on Thursday (Jan 4) it had rescued one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014.

The kidnapping of more than 270 students sparked international condemnation and heavy criticism of the Nigerian authorities at home along with a "Bring Back Our Girls"campaign.

Ms Salomi Pagu was found by troops deployed in the town of Pulka with another girl, and they "are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention", the military said in a statement.

The second girl was not one of the abducted Chibok students.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals